American Investment Services Inc. Sells 3,808 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

American Investment Services Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,808 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 1.3% of American Investment Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 83,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 18,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumbard & Kellner LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 73,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,263,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of VWO opened at $35.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.84. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $29.95 and a 52-week high of $45.92.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.