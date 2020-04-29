American Investment Services Inc. Sells 5,510 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

American Investment Services Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,510 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises 1.5% of American Investment Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13,537.9% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,084,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062,268 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3,093.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,184,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,936 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 5,765,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,242,000 after purchasing an additional 401,834 shares during the period. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $53,144,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $361,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR opened at $99.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.84. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $73.32 and a twelve month high of $139.41.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

