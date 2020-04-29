American Research & Management Co. Trims Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

American Research & Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,624 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for about 2.7% of American Research & Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $7,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. State Street Corp grew its stake in PepsiCo by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,734,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,149,344,000 after acquiring an additional 890,014 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,458,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,790,219,000 after acquiring an additional 474,091 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,985,537,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,157,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,209,000 after purchasing an additional 272,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,537,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,480,000 after purchasing an additional 56,541 shares during the last quarter. 71.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $136.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $186.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.42 and a 52 week high of $147.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.25.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.20 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.16% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 69.08%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PEP. Evercore ISI upgraded PepsiCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Cfra upped their target price on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.37.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

