American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) Shares Acquired by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 27.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,849 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $7,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Trust Bank boosted its position in American Tower by 289.3% during the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. CXI Advisors purchased a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in American Tower during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

In other American Tower news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.60, for a total value of $535,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,097 shares in the company, valued at $998,029.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 2,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.63, for a total transaction of $488,407.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,894,589.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,799 shares of company stock worth $1,541,402 in the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $308.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of American Tower from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group raised shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.31.

AMT opened at $243.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $110.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.40. American Tower Corp has a fifty-two week low of $174.32 and a fifty-two week high of $260.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $231.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.60). American Tower had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 24.90%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. American Tower’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that American Tower Corp will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 13th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.89%.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

