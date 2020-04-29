American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Earns Hold Rating from Oppenheimer

American Tower (NYSE:AMT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Oppenheimer in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AMT. Raymond James raised American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Goldman Sachs Group raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $254.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Tower from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised American Tower from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.31.

Shares of NYSE AMT traded down $6.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $237.17. 1,029,526 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,395,818. American Tower has a 12 month low of $174.32 and a 12 month high of $260.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.83 billion, a PE ratio of 56.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $231.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.60). American Tower had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total transaction of $252,940.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,653,394.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.60, for a total transaction of $535,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,097 shares in the company, valued at $998,029.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,799 shares of company stock worth $1,541,402. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Country Trust Bank lifted its stake in American Tower by 289.3% in the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

