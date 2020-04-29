AmeriServ Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRV) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

AmeriServ Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRV) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 18th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st.

AmeriServ Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 18.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years.

Shares of ASRV stock traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $3.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,603. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.85. AmeriServ Financial has a 1 year low of $2.36 and a 1 year high of $4.30. The company has a market capitalization of $51.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

AmeriServ Financial (NASDAQ:ASRV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. AmeriServ Financial had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $12.58 million for the quarter.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered AmeriServ Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. TheStreet cut AmeriServ Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th.

AmeriServ Financial Company Profile

AmeriServ Financial Inc operates as the bank holding company for AmeriServ Financial Bank that provides various consumer, mortgage, and commercial financial products. It offers retail banking services, such as demand, savings, and time deposits; checking and money market accounts; secured and unsecured consumer loans, and mortgage loans; and safe deposit boxes, holiday club accounts, money orders, and traveler's checks.

