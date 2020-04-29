AmeriServ Financial (NASDAQ:ASRV) and Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Critical Comparison

AmeriServ Financial (NASDAQ:ASRV) and Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

AmeriServ Financial has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Westamerica Bancorporation has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AmeriServ Financial and Westamerica Bancorporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AmeriServ Financial $64.54 million 0.79 $6.03 million N/A N/A Westamerica Bancorporation $206.09 million 8.41 $80.39 million $2.98 21.45

Westamerica Bancorporation has higher revenue and earnings than AmeriServ Financial.

Dividends

AmeriServ Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Westamerica Bancorporation pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Westamerica Bancorporation pays out 55.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. AmeriServ Financial has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years and Westamerica Bancorporation has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares AmeriServ Financial and Westamerica Bancorporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AmeriServ Financial 8.61% 5.51% 0.47% Westamerica Bancorporation 37.60% 10.93% 1.39%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

40.4% of AmeriServ Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.2% of Westamerica Bancorporation shares are held by institutional investors. 9.3% of AmeriServ Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Westamerica Bancorporation shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for AmeriServ Financial and Westamerica Bancorporation, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AmeriServ Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Westamerica Bancorporation 0 1 1 0 2.50

Westamerica Bancorporation has a consensus price target of $61.50, indicating a potential downside of 3.79%. Given Westamerica Bancorporation’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Westamerica Bancorporation is more favorable than AmeriServ Financial.

Summary

Westamerica Bancorporation beats AmeriServ Financial on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AmeriServ Financial

AmeriServ Financial Inc. operates as the bank holding company for AmeriServ Financial Bank that provides various consumer, mortgage, and commercial financial products. It offers retail banking services, such as demand, savings, and time deposits; checking and money market accounts; secured and unsecured consumer loans, and mortgage loans; and safe deposit boxes, holiday club accounts, money orders, and traveler's checks. The company also provides lending, depository, and related financial services, such as commercial real estate mortgage loans, short and medium-term loans, revolving credit arrangements, lines of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate-construction loans, business savings accounts, certificates of deposit, wire transfers, night depository, and lock box services to commercial, industrial, financial, and governmental customers. In addition, the company offers personal trust products and services, including personal portfolio investment management, estate planning and administration, custodial services, and pre-need trusts; institutional trust products and services comprising 401(k) plans, defined benefit and defined contribution employee benefit plans, and individual retirement accounts; financial services consisting of the sale of mutual funds, annuities, and insurance products; and union collective investment funds to invest union pension dollars in construction projects that utilize union labor. Further, it engages in underwriting as reinsurer of credit life and disability insurance. The company operates through a network of 16 banking locations in Allegheny, Cambria, Centre, Somerset, Westmoreland counties, Pennsylvania, and Washington County, Maryland; and operates 17 automated bank teller machines. AmeriServ Financial, Inc. is headquartered in Johnstown, Pennsylvania.

About Westamerica Bancorporation

Westamerica Bancorporation provides banking solutions. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The company's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The company provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases. The company offers consumer loans, including credit card loans, revolving credit plans, and automotive loans. The company offers commercial real estate loans for land development and on-site construction of industrial, commercial, residential, or farm buildings in the United States; real estate-backed residential loans; and commercial loans collateralized by real estate properties. The company offers domestic and foreign commercial and industrial loans. The bank offers loans for the purpose of financing agricultural production; loans which include planned and unplanned overdrafts, to governments in non-U.S. countries, to their official institutions, and to international and regional institutions. For 2017, the company has an asset value of 5.6 million USD. It has generated a net income of 71,564 USD in December 31, 2017. The company was formerly known as Independent Bankshares Corporation and changed its name to Westamerica Bancorporation in December 1982. Westamerica Bancorporation was founded in 1972 and is based in San Rafael, California.

