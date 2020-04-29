Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) is Brookmont Capital Management’s 9th Largest Position

Brookmont Capital Management lessened its position in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,841 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,228 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for 2.4% of Brookmont Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Brookmont Capital Management’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. CLS Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 175.4% in the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $237.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $211.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.56. Amgen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.30 and a fifty-two week high of $244.99. The company has a market cap of $142.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.90.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. Amgen had a return on equity of 85.52% and a net margin of 33.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.18%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMGN. Wolfe Research began coverage on Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $218.00 price objective for the company. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Evercore ISI raised Amgen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Amgen from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.20.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total value of $99,331.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,795.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total value of $2,130,071.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,689 shares of company stock worth $2,462,753. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

