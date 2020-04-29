Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 34.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,776 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. CLS Investments LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 175.4% during the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 273.9% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 172 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. 77.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Amgen from $194.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird cut Amgen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $173.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Amgen in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.20.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.35, for a total value of $233,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,636 shares in the company, valued at $3,648,660.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total value of $99,331.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,795.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,689 shares of company stock worth $2,462,753. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AMGN stock traded down $1.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $235.69. 3,364,680 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,131,186. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $211.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $142.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.90. Amgen, Inc. has a one year low of $166.30 and a one year high of $244.99.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 85.52% and a net margin of 33.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.18%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

