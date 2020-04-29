AMI Asset Management Corp Purchases 14,309 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

AMI Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 461,831 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,309 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up approximately 3.5% of AMI Asset Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $55,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 221.0% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 511.4% in the 4th quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $136.32 on Wednesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.42 and a 12 month high of $147.20. The company has a market cap of $186.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.20 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 54.16%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 69.08%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PEP. BidaskClub raised PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Cfra upped their target price on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.37.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

See Also: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.