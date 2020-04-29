Ampco-Pittsburgh (AP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect Ampco-Pittsburgh to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.26. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a negative net margin of 5.27% and a positive return on equity of 2.89%. The company had revenue of $97.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.70 million. On average, analysts expect Ampco-Pittsburgh to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AP traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,760. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.84 and its 200-day moving average is $3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $54.69 million, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 0.97. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a fifty-two week low of $1.94 and a fifty-two week high of $4.92.

AP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Ampco-Pittsburgh from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Company Profile

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells custom designed engineering products to commercial and industrial users in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products; and Air and Liquid Processing.

