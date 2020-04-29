Analysts’ Downgrades for April, 29th (HDS, PKX, POR, PRTH, PRVB, PSNL, PTON, QIWI, RBZ, RCEL)

Analysts’ downgrades for Wednesday, April 29th:

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “POSCO, formerly known as Pohang Iron & Steel Company Ltd., manufactures hot and cold rolled steel products, heavy plate and other steel products for the construction and shipbuilding industries. “

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Portland General Electric, headquartered in Portland, Ore., is a vertically integrated electric utility that serves residential, commercial and industrial customers in Oregon. The company has more than a century of experience in power delivery. PGE generates power from a diverse mix of resources, including hydropower, coal and natural gas. PGE also participates in the wholesale market by purchasing and selling electricity and natural gas to utilities and energy marketers. “

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Priority Technology Holdings Inc. is a fintech enterprise. It provides end-to-end solutions for payment and payment-adjacent opportunities to merchant network and distribution partners. Priority Technology Holdings Inc. is based in Alpharetta, United States. “

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Provention Bio, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on development of novel therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated disease. The company’s product pipeline consists of PRV-031, PRV-6527, PRV-300, PRV-3279 and PRV-101 which are in clinical stage. Provention Bio, Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Personalis Inc. is a cancer genomics company. It is engaged in the development of therapies by providing molecular data about each patient’s cancer and immune response. Personalis Inc. is based in Menlo Park, California. “

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Peloton Interactive creates fitness products. The brand’s content is accessible through the Peloton Bike, the Peloton Tread, and Peloton Digital, which provides a full slate of fitness offerings, anytime, anywhere, through IOS and Android as well as most tablets and computers. “

Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “QIWI plc operates as a provider of next generation payment services primarily in Russia and the CIS. The Company has an integrated network that enables payment services across physical, online and mobile channels. It enables merchants to accept cash and electronic payments from virtual wallets, and operates cash-collecting terminals and kiosks. QIWI plc is based in Moscow, the Russian Federation. “

Reebonz (NASDAQ:RBZ) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Reebonz Holding Limited provides online platform for buying and selling luxury products. It offers handbags, accessories, shoes and timepieces for men and women. Reebonz Holding Limited, formerly known as Draper Oakwood Technology Acquisition Inc., is headquartered in Singapore. “

AVITA MED LTD/S (NASDAQ:RCEL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Avita Medical Limited operates as a medical technology company. The company develops and distributes products in Regenerative and Respiratory Medicine. Avita’s regenerative and tissue-engineered products provide revolutionary solutions utilizing the patient’s own skin and the regenerative capability of the human body to treat a wide range of wounds, scars and skin defects. The Company’s lead product, ReCell(R) Spray?On Skin (R), is used in a wide variety of burns, plastic, reconstructive and cosmetic procedures. It manufactures and sells a range of spacers for the paediatric, adolescent and adult market. Avita Medical Limited is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom. “

Relx (NYSE:RELX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Relx PLC is engaged in providing information solutions. Its products and services comprise intellectual property content delivered through various media, including online, journals and books. The Company’s operating segments consists of Scientific, Technical & Medical, Risk & Business Information; Legal and Exhibitions. RELX PLC, formerly known as Reed Elsevier PLC, is based in LONDON, United Kingdom. “

REVERE BK LAURE/SH SH (OTCMKTS:REVB) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Revere Bank provides business and personal banking services. It offers Checking, Savings/CDs, Loans, Free ATMs, Lost/Stolen Cards, Treasury Management, Merchant Services, Business Bankers, Digital Banking and Asset Management services. Revere Bank is based in Rockville, Maryland. “

