Analysts Expect Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) to Post $0.18 EPS

Brokerages predict that Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Citizens Community Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the highest is $0.23. Citizens Community Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citizens Community Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.89. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.88 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Citizens Community Bancorp.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 7.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Citizens Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Citizens Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of Citizens Community Bancorp stock opened at $6.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $68.02 million, a PE ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 1 year low of $5.26 and a 1 year high of $12.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CZWI. Fourthstone LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 1,061,024 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,959,000 after acquiring an additional 225,706 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 321,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,930,000 after acquiring an additional 17,607 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens Community Bancorp

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various consumer, commercial, and agricultural banking products and services in Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Michigan. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money-market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

