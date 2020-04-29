Analysts Expect Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) Will Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Analysts expect Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Oncolytics Biotech’s earnings. Oncolytics Biotech reported earnings per share of ($0.21) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Oncolytics Biotech will report full year earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.40). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.47). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Oncolytics Biotech.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.08).

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Oncolytics Biotech from $6.80 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oncolytics Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oncolytics Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st.

Shares of Oncolytics Biotech stock opened at $1.75 on Wednesday. Oncolytics Biotech has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $6.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 2.66.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oncolytics Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Oncolytics Biotech by 503.6% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Oncolytics Biotech

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses.

