Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April, 29th (1COV, ABBN, AKAM, AMD, AMTD, ARL, AXS, BANR, BARC, BPMC)

Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, April 29th:

Covestro (ETR:1COV) was given a €47.00 ($54.65) target price by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ABB (VTX:ABBN) was given a CHF 16 target price by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) had its price target boosted by SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $108.00 to $117.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $45.00 to $52.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Co from $50.00 to $55.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $39.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) was given a €15.00 ($17.44) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $43.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $36.00 to $42.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Barclays (LON:BARC) was given a GBX 150 ($1.97) target price by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) had its price target reduced by SVB Leerink LLC from $125.00 to $105.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $20.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $18.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) was given a €3.90 ($4.53) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) had its price target trimmed by SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $110.00 to $85.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $83.00 to $90.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank AG from $82.00 to $80.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

AXA (EPA:CS) was given a €24.50 ($28.49) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $14.00 to $12.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $37.00 to $41.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Co from $43.00 to $52.00. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $22.00 to $19.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $296.00 to $373.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $305.00 to $360.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) had its price target raised by Cowen Inc from $300.00 to $360.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $136.00 to $80.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its target price raised by Cowen Inc from $1,450.00 to $1,525.00. Cowen Inc currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank AG from $1,515.00 to $1,625.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) was given a GBX 1,900 ($24.99) target price by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Hellofresh (ETR:HFG) was given a €40.00 ($46.51) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $38.00 to $34.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Iberdrola (BME:IBE) was given a €9.65 ($11.22) price target by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) had its price target increased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $13.00 to $17.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank AG from $150.00 to $145.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Co from $140.00 to $150.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $32.00 to $28.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) was given a €28.00 ($32.56) target price by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $26.00 to $27.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) had its price target lowered by MKM Partners from $27.50 to $26.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $24.00 to $26.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) had its price target reduced by Zacks Investment Research to $156.00.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank AG from $45.00 to $44.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lanxess (ETR:LXS) was given a €64.00 ($74.42) price target by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

3M (NYSE:MMM) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank AG from $158.00 to $163.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $200.00 to $210.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank AG from $185.00 to $205.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $190.00 to $215.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $190.00 to $205.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $87.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) had its target price trimmed by SVB Leerink LLC from $98.00 to $95.00. SVB Leerink LLC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $35.00 to $42.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $30.00 to $32.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) had its target price trimmed by Cantor Fitzgerald from $314.00 to $245.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) was given a €6.00 ($6.98) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $50.00 to $65.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) had its target price increased by Cowen Inc from $135.00 to $156.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $66.00 to $81.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank AG from $165.00 to $212.00. Deutsche Bank AG currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $182.00 to $215.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Banco Santander (BME:SAN) was given a €3.08 ($3.58) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its target price increased by MKM Partners from $70.00 to $74.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price target reduced by Stephens from $80.00 to $72.00. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $80.00 to $82.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price target increased by Wedbush from $71.00 to $75.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $76.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Symrise (FRA:SY1) was given a €86.00 ($100.00) price target by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Suedzucker (ETR:SZU) was given a €14.00 ($16.28) target price by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) had its price target reduced by Cfra from $108.00 to $87.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank AG from $93.00 to $85.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank AG from $165.00 to $135.00. Deutsche Bank AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) was given a €132.00 ($153.49) price target by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $43.00 to $40.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) had its target price cut by SVB Leerink LLC from $210.00 to $195.00. SVB Leerink LLC currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Wirecard (ETR:WDI) was given a €120.00 ($139.53) price target by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Wirecard (ETR:WDI) was given a €230.00 ($267.44) target price by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

WashTec (ETR:WSU) was given a €52.00 ($60.47) price target by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) had its target price boosted by SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $13.00 to $26.00. SunTrust Banks, Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $202.00 to $230.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

