Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April, 29th (ABBN, AIR, ARL, BA, BP, CPI, DTE, FNTN, GLJ, KGX)

Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, April 29th:

ABB (VTX:ABBN) was given a CHF 18 price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Get ABB Ltd alerts:

Airbus (EPA:AIR) was given a €80.00 ($93.02) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Airbus (EPA:AIR) was given a €87.10 ($101.28) target price by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) was given a €21.00 ($24.42) target price by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BAE Systems (LON:BA) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 775 ($10.19) to GBX 765 ($10.06). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

BP (LON:BP) was given a GBX 320 ($4.21) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Capita (LON:CPI) had its target price lowered by UBS Group AG from GBX 55 ($0.72) to GBX 35 ($0.46). UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) was given a €16.50 ($19.19) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

freenet (FRA:FNTN) was given a €19.10 ($22.21) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Grenke (ETR:GLJ) was given a €75.00 ($87.21) target price by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) was given a €50.00 ($58.14) price target by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Norma Group (ETR:NOEJ) was given a €18.00 ($20.93) price target by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

SAF-HOLLAND (ETR:SFQ) was given a €4.70 ($5.47) target price by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Wirecard (ETR:WDI) was given a €150.00 ($174.42) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.