Analyzing Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) & Summer Infant (NYSE:SUMR)

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) and Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Amcor and Summer Infant’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amcor $9.46 billion 1.53 $430.20 million $0.61 14.79 Summer Infant $173.18 million 0.03 -$4.16 million N/A N/A

Amcor has higher revenue and earnings than Summer Infant.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Amcor and Summer Infant, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amcor 1 3 3 0 2.29 Summer Infant 0 0 0 0 N/A

Amcor currently has a consensus price target of $11.38, indicating a potential upside of 26.11%. Given Amcor’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Amcor is more favorable than Summer Infant.

Risk and Volatility

Amcor has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Summer Infant has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

30.4% of Amcor shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Amcor shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Summer Infant shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Amcor and Summer Infant’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amcor 4.01% 14.91% 4.89% Summer Infant -2.40% -46.49% -3.38%

Summary

Amcor beats Summer Infant on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other products worldwide. It provides flexible packaging products, specialty cartons, plastic bottles and jars, and capsules and closures. The company is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

Summer Infant Company Profile

Summer Infant, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes branded juvenile health, safety, and wellness products primarily worldwide. It offers audio and video monitors; safety products, including gates, bedrails, baby proofing products, potties, bath products, positioners, and infant health products; nursery products, such as specialty blankets, sleep aides and soothers, and travel accessories; and baby gear products consisting of strollers, bassinets, high chairs, and playards under the Summer, SwaddleMe, and born free brand names. The company sells its products directly to retailers through own direct sales force and a network of independent manufacturers' representatives and distributors; and through partner's Websites and its summerinfant.com Website, as well as indirectly through distributors, representatives, and international retail customers. Summer Infant, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island.

