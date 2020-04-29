Analyzing CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) & ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR)

CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) and ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.6% of CBL & Associates Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.3% of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.1% of CBL & Associates Properties shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.5% of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for CBL & Associates Properties and ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CBL & Associates Properties 1 1 0 0 1.50 ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH 0 1 2 0 2.67

CBL & Associates Properties presently has a consensus target price of $0.82, suggesting a potential upside of 150.84%. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH has a consensus target price of $11.33, suggesting a potential upside of 74.09%. Given CBL & Associates Properties’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe CBL & Associates Properties is more favorable than ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH.

Profitability

This table compares CBL & Associates Properties and ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CBL & Associates Properties -4.99% -2.46% -0.45% ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH 42.44% 12.03% 2.46%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CBL & Associates Properties and ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CBL & Associates Properties $768.16 million 0.08 -$108.78 million $1.36 0.24 ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH $315.94 million 2.28 $128.63 million $1.36 4.79

ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CBL & Associates Properties. CBL & Associates Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

CBL & Associates Properties has a beta of 2.41, indicating that its stock price is 141% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH beats CBL & Associates Properties on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

CBL & Associates Properties Company Profile

Headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, CBL Properties owns and manages a national portfolio of market-dominant properties located in dynamic and growing communities. CBL's portfolio is comprised of 114 properties totaling 71.1 million square feet across 26 states, including 71 high-quality enclosed, outlet and open-air retail centers and 11 properties managed for third parties. CBL continuously strengthens its company and portfolio through active management, aggressive leasing and profitable reinvestment in its properties.

ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily and commercial real estate markets. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related notes and various mortgage-related securities. The company offers bridge financing products to borrowers who seek short-term capital to be used in an acquisition of property; financing by making preferred equity investments in entities that directly or indirectly own real property; mezzanine financing in the form of loans that are subordinate to a conventional first mortgage loan and senior to the borrower's equity in a transaction; and junior participation financing in the form of a junior participating interest in the senior debt. In addition, it underwrites, originates, sells, and services multifamily mortgage loans. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Uniondale, New York.

