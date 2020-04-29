Anavex Life Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:AVXL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Anavex Life Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:AVXL) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.31.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AVXL. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Anavex Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anavex Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Anavex Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

Shares of AVXL stock opened at $3.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $195.35 million, a PE ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.97 and a 200-day moving average of $3.05. Anavex Life Sciences has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $6.31.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. Analysts anticipate that Anavex Life Sciences will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 21,777 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 103.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 55,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 20,239 shares during the last quarter. 23.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Anavex Life Sciences

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which has completed Phase 2a clinical trial for Alzheimer's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease, Rett syndrome, epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis.

