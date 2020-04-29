Andrew Bentley Acquires 71,429 Shares of Blackbird plc (LON:BIRD) Stock

Blackbird plc (LON:BIRD) insider Andrew Bentley acquired 71,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share, with a total value of £10,000.06 ($13,154.51).

Shares of BIRD stock traded up GBX 1.06 ($0.01) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 15.25 ($0.20). 1,115,365 shares of the stock traded hands. Blackbird plc has a 52 week low of GBX 5.30 ($0.07) and a 52 week high of GBX 19.41 ($0.26). The firm has a market cap of $51.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 11.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 14.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.48, a current ratio of 6.71 and a quick ratio of 6.71.

Blackbird (LON:BIRD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The company reported GBX (0.71) (($0.01)) earnings per share for the quarter.

Blackbird Company Profile

Blackbird plc develops and operates Blackbird, a cloud video platform in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's platform allows users to publish, view, edit, access, and distribute video content within the cloud. It serves rights holders, solution providers, post-production houses, and digital content providers in live sports, eSports, news, localization, public safety, and post-production sectors.

