ANGI Homeservices (ANGI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect ANGI Homeservices to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:ANGI opened at $6.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. ANGI Homeservices has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $18.62. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 92.58 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on ANGI Homeservices from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Nomura Instinet reduced their price target on ANGI Homeservices from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.83.

In other ANGI Homeservices news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.33, for a total value of $83,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 401,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,340,988.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jamie Cohen sold 4,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total value of $36,597.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,501.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,474 shares of company stock valued at $172,497. Corporate insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

About ANGI Homeservices

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting millions of homeowners with home service professionals in North America and Europe. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals.

