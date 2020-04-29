Apex Global Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:APEX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Apex Global Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:APEX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 164,100 shares, a growth of 15.6% from the March 31st total of 141,900 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 134,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Apex Global Brands stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Apex Global Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:APEX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 670,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 12.63% of Apex Global Brands at the end of the most recent quarter. 44.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apex Global Brands alerts:

NASDAQ APEX opened at $0.56 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.78. Apex Global Brands has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $2.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Apex Global Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

About Apex Global Brands

Apex Global Brands Inc, a brand ownership and marketing company, creates and manages lifestyle brands worldwide. The company's brand portfolio that spans multiple consumer product categories and retail tiers includes Hi-Tec, Magnum, 50 Peaks, Interceptor, Cherokee, Tony Hawk, Liz Lange, Point Cove, Carole Little, Everyday California, and Sideout.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Apex Global Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apex Global Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.