Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Kessler Investment Group LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Kessler Investment Group LLC trimmed its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 54.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,189 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 12,252 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 3.4% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple during the first quarter worth $39,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $117,000. 60.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on AAPL. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price target (down from $385.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $236.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, April 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $280.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on Apple from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.19.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,690 shares of company stock valued at $23,812,159. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $278.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1,218.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $262.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $277.81. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $170.27 and a one year high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.18 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

