Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Lowered by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 281,614 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 14,198 shares during the period. Apple makes up 4.5% of Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Apple were worth $71,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple during the first quarter valued at $39,000. CXI Advisors bought a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Apple from $360.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. New Street Research upgraded Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.19.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total value of $10,858,435.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,301,515.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,690 shares of company stock worth $23,812,159. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AAPL stock opened at $278.58 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $262.59 and its 200-day moving average is $277.81. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.27 and a twelve month high of $327.85. The company has a market cap of $1,218.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.18 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

