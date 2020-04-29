Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Reduced by Hanseatic Management Services Inc.

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lessened its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,881 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 437 shares during the period. Apple comprises 5.1% of Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. 60.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $358.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Imperial Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Apple from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.19.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,690 shares of company stock worth $23,812,159. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AAPL opened at $278.58 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.27 and a 12-month high of $327.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $262.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $277.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,218.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.17.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.18 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.04 EPS for the current year.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

