Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Eukles Asset Management

Eukles Asset Management reduced its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,393 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 2.0% of Eukles Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 2.6% during the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Apple during the third quarter worth $466,000. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 171,946 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $38,511,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 4.1% in the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,002 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Apple during the third quarter worth about $3,203,000. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $10,858,435.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,301,515.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,690 shares of company stock worth $23,812,159. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $278.58 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $170.27 and a one year high of $327.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $1,218.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $262.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $277.81.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Apple from $360.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Nomura Securities upped their target price on Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group set a $290.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Apple from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.19.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.