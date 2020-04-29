Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Meyer Handelman Co.

Meyer Handelman Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,087 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,195 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 2.3% of Meyer Handelman Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Apple were worth $37,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 0.3% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,671 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 5,768 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV grew its position in Apple by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,202 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Apple by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Concentrum Wealth Management boosted its stake in Apple by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 10,572 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,104,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $10,858,435.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,301,515.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,690 shares of company stock worth $23,812,159 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $278.58 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $262.59 and its 200-day moving average is $277.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.27 and a 1-year high of $327.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,218.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.17.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Apple in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $358.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Cascend Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target (down from $375.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.19.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

