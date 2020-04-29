Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by SOL Capital Management CO

SOL Capital Management CO decreased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,188 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 759 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 2.6% of SOL Capital Management CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 171,946 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $38,511,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,002 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $335.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Apple from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock in a report on Sunday, March 1st. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price (up from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Imperial Capital reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $33.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.19.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $278.58 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.27 and a 1 year high of $327.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $1,218.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $262.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $277.81.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $10,858,435.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,427 shares in the company, valued at $17,301,515.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,690 shares of company stock valued at $23,812,159. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

