Aramark Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:ARMK)

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 3,314 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,599% compared to the average volume of 195 call options.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ARMK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet cut Aramark from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Aramark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Aramark in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.25.

In other news, Director Greg Creed acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.30 per share, for a total transaction of $102,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,638.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen I. Sadove purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.75 per share, for a total transaction of $88,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,488 shares in the company, valued at $61,912. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 71,400 shares of company stock worth $1,722,168 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARMK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Aramark in the fourth quarter valued at about $109,160,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in Aramark by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,000 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Aramark by 235.1% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,408,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,116,000 after purchasing an additional 988,012 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Aramark by 84.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,701,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,986,000 after purchasing an additional 780,057 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Aramark in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,604,000. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ARMK stock opened at $26.63 on Wednesday. Aramark has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $47.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.48.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. Aramark had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 2.12%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

