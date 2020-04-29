Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC) Announces $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.145 per share by the energy company on Monday, May 18th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th.

Archrock has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Archrock has a payout ratio of 123.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Archrock to earn $0.44 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.58 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 131.8%.

Archrock stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.86. The company had a trading volume of 64,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,274,107. Archrock has a 12-month low of $2.09 and a 12-month high of $11.43. The company has a market capitalization of $638.99 million, a P/E ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 2.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The energy company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $245.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.25 million. Archrock had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 10.08%. On average, analysts expect that Archrock will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO D Bradley Childers purchased 13,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.60 per share, with a total value of $100,016.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,408,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,703,513.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Doug S. Aron bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.86 per share, for a total transaction of $48,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 210,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,441,965.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 206,132 shares of company stock valued at $863,960. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AROC has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Archrock from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Archrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Archrock from $13.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service, and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing, and transportation applications. It operates through the Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services segments. The Contract Operations segment is comprised of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

