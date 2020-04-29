Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,410,000 shares, a growth of 16.8% from the March 31st total of 2,920,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AROC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Archrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Archrock from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Archrock from $13.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

Archrock stock opened at $4.48 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.68. Archrock has a twelve month low of $2.09 and a twelve month high of $11.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $649.70 million, a PE ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 2.84.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The energy company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.10. Archrock had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The firm had revenue of $245.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Archrock will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Doug S. Aron purchased 7,000 shares of Archrock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.86 per share, for a total transaction of $48,020.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 210,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,441,965.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Doug S. Aron purchased 13,000 shares of Archrock stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.61 per share, for a total transaction of $98,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 203,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,546,344.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 206,132 shares of company stock worth $863,960 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AROC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Archrock during the 4th quarter worth about $21,746,000. Salient Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archrock during the 4th quarter worth about $6,951,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Archrock by 107.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 677,243 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,800,000 after purchasing an additional 351,100 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Archrock by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,339,793 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,572,000 after purchasing an additional 313,116 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Archrock by 136.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 541,736 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,439,000 after purchasing an additional 313,080 shares during the period. 77.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service, and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing, and transportation applications. It operates through the Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services segments. The Contract Operations segment is comprised of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

