Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sidoti upped their price target on Arcosa from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Arcosa from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens upped their price target on Arcosa from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised Arcosa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

ACA stock opened at $39.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.60. Arcosa has a 12-month low of $28.14 and a 12-month high of $47.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.69.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.20. Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $488.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Arcosa’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Arcosa will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.51%.

In other Arcosa news, CEO Antonio Carrillo bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.07 per share, with a total value of $451,050.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 215,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,472,808.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Arcosa by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,517,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,624,000 after buying an additional 51,598 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Arcosa by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 930,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,463,000 after buying an additional 66,250 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Arcosa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,035,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Arcosa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,534,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Arcosa by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 634,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,281,000 after buying an additional 63,609 shares in the last quarter. 87.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arcosa

Arcosa, Inc manufactures and sells infrastructure-related products and services for the construction, energy, and transportation markets. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers lightweight and natural construction aggregates, and trench shields and shoring products that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

