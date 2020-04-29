Ardevora Asset Management LLP Cuts Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP cut its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,247 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 24,900 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $36,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 159.4% in the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 220,432 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $64,803,000 after acquiring an additional 135,449 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 474.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 561,936 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $122,846,000 after buying an additional 464,121 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 87,067 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $25,596,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 125.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares during the period. 88.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total value of $2,283,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at $36,222,197.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total value of $1,185,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,406,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,340,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,589,300. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UNH. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Cowen increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $322.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.68.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $288.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $257.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $271.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12-month low of $187.72 and a 12-month high of $306.71.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The firm had revenue of $64.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

