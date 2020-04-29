Ardevora Asset Management LLP Decreases Stock Holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP lessened its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 257,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 33,600 shares during the quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.27% of Kansas City Southern worth $32,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 18.2% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 529,209 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,305,000 after acquiring an additional 81,314 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kansas City Southern by 112.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the 1st quarter worth $7,594,000. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 2.2% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 17,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 50.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 654,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,303,000 after buying an additional 220,508 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KSU opened at $133.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.85. The stock has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99. Kansas City Southern has a 1-year low of $92.86 and a 1-year high of $178.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.18. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 20.11% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $731.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is presently 23.19%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group cut Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on Kansas City Southern from $125.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut Kansas City Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Kansas City Southern from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.25.

Kansas City Southern Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

