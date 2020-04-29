Ardevora Asset Management LLP Grows Stake in Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT) by 91.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 918,083 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 439,083 shares during the quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned about 2.19% of Ingevity worth $32,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NGVT. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ingevity during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ingevity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ingevity by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ingevity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ingevity in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NGVT opened at $42.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.45. Ingevity Corp has a 12 month low of $24.92 and a 12 month high of $116.44.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. Ingevity had a return on equity of 48.02% and a net margin of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $303.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.09 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ingevity Corp will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Ingevity news, Director Frederick J. Lynch bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.74 per share, with a total value of $233,700.00. Also, EVP Michael P. Smith purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.13 per share, for a total transaction of $141,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 19,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,889.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 19,818 shares of company stock worth $1,111,255. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $112.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $67.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Ingevity from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.88.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

