Ardevora Asset Management LLP Has $30.14 Million Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 376,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 24,700 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.08% of American Electric Power worth $30,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 93,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,824,000 after purchasing an additional 47,350 shares during the period. Bank OZK increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank OZK now owns 7,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 54,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,160,000 after acquiring an additional 6,996 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 226,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,186,000 after acquiring an additional 17,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LNZ Capital LP acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,032,000. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Evercore ISI raised American Electric Power from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on American Electric Power from $107.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $116.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.47.

In other news, CFO Brian X. Tierney sold 18,573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $1,886,088.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,162 shares in the company, valued at $4,586,201.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 69,657 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $7,038,839.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,231,248.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,304 shares of company stock valued at $10,899,717 in the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:AEP opened at $84.63 on Wednesday. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 12-month low of $65.14 and a 12-month high of $104.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 12.34%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.04%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

