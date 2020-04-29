Ardevora Asset Management LLP Increases Holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 43,886.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,658 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $31,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $2,754,179,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Mastercard by 29,736.5% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,985,794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,043,000 after acquiring an additional 5,965,732 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 47,225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,041,000 after acquiring an additional 4,942,155 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 637.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,560,005 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $859,955,000 after buying an additional 3,077,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,483,087 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,727,324,000 after buying an additional 772,021 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $319,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,093 shares in the company, valued at $4,386,155. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.02, for a total value of $12,409,362.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,370,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,863,676,217.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 124,054 shares of company stock worth $40,244,012. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

MA opened at $264.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Mastercard Inc has a 52 week low of $199.99 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The stock has a market cap of $260.08 billion, a PE ratio of 33.32, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $251.46 and a 200-day moving average of $286.97.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 150.46% and a net margin of 48.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

MA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Nomura Securities reduced their target price on Mastercard from $368.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Mastercard from $340.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $264.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $266.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $316.04.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

