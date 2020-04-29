Ardevora Asset Management LLP Purchases 307,400 Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,535,426 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 307,400 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.51% of Melco Resorts & Entertainment worth $31,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA grew its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 67,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 74.5% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.03% of the company’s stock.

MLCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Nomura Securities cut their price objective on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.47.

Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment stock opened at $15.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.79 and its 200 day moving average is $19.71. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a one year low of $10.81 and a one year high of $26.97.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.13). Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 6.48%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Analysts predict that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

