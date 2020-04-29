Ardevora Asset Management LLP Purchases Shares of 189,194 Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 189,194 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,309,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.12% of Akamai Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lathrop Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,021,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 349,202 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $30,164,000 after acquiring an additional 20,243 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 60,999 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $5,269,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $351,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $304,000. 89.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AKAM stock opened at $101.93 on Wednesday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.19 and a 1-year high of $108.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a PE ratio of 35.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.35.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 16.52%. The company had revenue of $764.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Akamai Technologies’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AKAM. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Cowen cut shares of Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Akamai Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.14.

In related news, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 8,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total value of $832,943.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,728.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adam Karon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,311 shares of company stock worth $2,938,395 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

