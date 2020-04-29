Ardevora Asset Management LLP Sells 12,200 Shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP trimmed its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 209,900 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 12,200 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned 0.08% of Norfolk Southern worth $30,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $504,354,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,721,095 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,275,416,000 after buying an additional 692,117 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 582.7% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 527,530 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $102,328,000 after buying an additional 450,264 shares in the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 16,554.2% during the first quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 445,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 442,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 85.5% during the fourth quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 770,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $149,480,000 after acquiring an additional 355,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

NSC stock opened at $170.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.39. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 12 month low of $112.62 and a 12 month high of $219.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $148.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Several research firms have commented on NSC. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Sunday, April 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, April 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $189.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.48.

In other news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total value of $236,825.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,866,010.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.84, for a total transaction of $2,341,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,754,129.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,724 shares of company stock valued at $3,125,979 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.