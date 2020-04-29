Ardevora Asset Management LLP Sells 152,339 Shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP lowered its holdings in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 715,961 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 152,339 shares during the quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned approximately 1.30% of Thor Industries worth $30,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 636.4% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 486 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,028 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Thor Industries by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,234 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Thor Industries in the third quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Thor Industries by 138.5% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,681 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

THO has been the subject of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Thor Industries from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Sidoti dropped their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.40.

Shares of THO stock opened at $66.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 2.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.65. Thor Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $32.30 and a one year high of $89.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.89%.

In other news, Director Jan Suwinski purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.19 per share, with a total value of $74,380.00. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

