Ardevora Asset Management LLP Sells 161,600 Shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP lessened its stake in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,234,316 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 161,600 shares during the quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.16% of Twitter worth $30,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TWTR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,219,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Twitter by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,037,045 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $161,437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638,029 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Twitter by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,617,035 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $276,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727,024 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,947,892 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $94,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ennismore Fund Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,754,000. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TWTR opened at $28.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.57. Twitter Inc has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $45.85. The company has a current ratio of 9.15, a quick ratio of 9.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.68.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The social networking company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.89 million. Twitter had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 42.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Twitter Inc will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TWTR. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Twitter from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Twitter from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Twitter from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Twitter in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Twitter from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.83.

In other Twitter news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 13,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.73, for a total value of $532,034.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.96, for a total transaction of $59,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 258,934 shares of company stock worth $9,253,690 over the last 90 days. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

