Ardevora Asset Management LLP Sells 1,662,300 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP cut its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 32.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,437,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,662,300 shares during the quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in General Electric were worth $27,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. CLS Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 2,300.0% during the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

GE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cfra lowered General Electric to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Imperial Capital increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on General Electric from $13.50 to $8.40 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.03.

Shares of GE opened at $6.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. General Electric has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $13.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.10 and a 200 day moving average of $10.16.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $26.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.77 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 14.12% and a negative net margin of 4.71%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

