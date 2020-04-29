Ardevora Asset Management LLP Sells 227,791 Shares of Navistar International Corp (NYSE:NAV)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP lowered its holdings in shares of Navistar International Corp (NYSE:NAV) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,446,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227,791 shares during the quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned approximately 1.46% of Navistar International worth $23,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NAV. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Navistar International by 143.4% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Navistar International in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Navistar International during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Navistar International in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Navistar International in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NAV has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Navistar International from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Navistar International from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered Navistar International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group upped their target price on Navistar International from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Navistar International in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company. Navistar International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.11.

Shares of NAV stock opened at $23.60 on Wednesday. Navistar International Corp has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $38.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 2.43.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.02. Navistar International had a negative return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 1.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Navistar International Corp will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Navistar International

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial and military trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

