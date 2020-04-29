Ardevora Asset Management LLP Takes Position in Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 381,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,900,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned 0.09% of Dropbox at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Dropbox by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 32,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 3.5% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in Dropbox by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dropbox by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Dropbox by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DBX. ValuEngine downgraded Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Dropbox from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dropbox from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Dropbox from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dropbox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dropbox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

Dropbox stock opened at $20.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of -158.08 and a beta of 0.74. Dropbox Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.55 and a fifty-two week high of $26.20.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $446.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.35 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 3.17%. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Dropbox Inc will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Arash Ferdowsi sold 66,119 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total transaction of $1,126,006.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Regan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,108,540 shares of company stock valued at $21,803,799. Insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.

