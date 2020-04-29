ARMOUR Residential REIT’s (ARR) Sell Rating Reiterated at Barclays

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $8.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 9.71% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine lowered shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Nomura Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

ARR stock opened at $8.86 on Wednesday. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 12 month low of $4.95 and a 12 month high of $21.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.95. The stock has a market cap of $489.27 million, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.27.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $41.06 million during the quarter. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a negative net margin of 70.73% and a positive return on equity of 10.35%. On average, equities research analysts predict that ARMOUR Residential REIT will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO James R. Mountain acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.82 per share, with a total value of $38,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at $794,840. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott Ulm acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.90 per share, for a total transaction of $69,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 154,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,561.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 26,500 shares of company stock valued at $263,015. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $2,986,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 58,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 61.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ARMOUR Residential REIT

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage backed securities in the United States. The company is managed by ARMOUR Capital Management LP. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments.

