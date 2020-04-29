ARP Americas LP Acquires New Holdings in E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC)

ARP Americas LP bought a new position in E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,567,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $88,108,000. E*TRADE Financial accounts for about 5.8% of ARP Americas LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. ARP Americas LP owned approximately 1.16% of E*TRADE Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ETFC. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of E*TRADE Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in E*TRADE Financial by 1,478.9% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in E*TRADE Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in E*TRADE Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in E*TRADE Financial by 327.9% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ETFC opened at $40.86 on Wednesday. E*TRADE Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $25.76 and a 52 week high of $57.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.38.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $707.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $721.59 million. E*TRADE Financial had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 29.81%. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that E*TRADE Financial Corp will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. E*TRADE Financial’s payout ratio is currently 13.90%.

In related news, EVP Michael John Curcio sold 2,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $93,989.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 116,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,407,423.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rodger A. Lawson sold 32,634 shares of E*TRADE Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total value of $1,453,192.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 84,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,781,264.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on E*TRADE Financial from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of E*TRADE Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. E*TRADE Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.04.

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

