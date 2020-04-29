ARP Americas LP Boosts Stock Position in Advanced Disposal Services Inc (NYSE:ADSW)

ARP Americas LP grew its stake in Advanced Disposal Services Inc (NYSE:ADSW) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,570,319 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 107,420 shares during the quarter. Advanced Disposal Services accounts for about 5.6% of ARP Americas LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. ARP Americas LP owned about 2.86% of Advanced Disposal Services worth $84,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSW. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Advanced Disposal Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Advanced Disposal Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Disposal Services by 505.4% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Disposal Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Advanced Disposal Services by 216.7% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period.

Shares of Advanced Disposal Services stock opened at $32.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -404.50, a P/E/G ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.45. Advanced Disposal Services Inc has a twelve month low of $28.55 and a twelve month high of $33.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.33 and its 200 day moving average is $32.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Advanced Disposal Services (NYSE:ADSW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $400.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.68 million. Advanced Disposal Services had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. Advanced Disposal Services’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Disposal Services Inc will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advanced Disposal Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Advanced Disposal Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.33.

Advanced Disposal Services Company Profile

Advanced Disposal Services, Inc provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, and disposal services. The company is involved in the curbside collection of residential refuse from small carts or containers into collection vehicles for transport to a disposal/recycling site. It also supplies commercial and industrial customers with waste containers; rents or sells compactors to large waste generators; and provides roll-off containers, as well as waste collection, transportation, and disposal services to construction and demolition sites.

