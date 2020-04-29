ARP Americas LP Buys 2,356 Shares of Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL)

ARP Americas LP boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 57.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the quarter. ARP Americas LP’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Burlington Stores by 1,814.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 723,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,471,000 after acquiring an additional 685,244 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 285.6% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 3,590 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Burlington Stores during the third quarter worth $200,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BURL. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $193.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Burlington Stores from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Burlington Stores currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.86.

NYSE BURL opened at $186.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.29, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Burlington Stores Inc has a 1-year low of $105.67 and a 1-year high of $250.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $165.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.93.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.02. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 131.83% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Burlington Stores Inc will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 2,000 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $300,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 39,353 shares in the company, valued at $5,903,343.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

