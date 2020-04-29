ARP Americas LP Buys New Shares in FGL Holdings (NYSE:FG)

ARP Americas LP acquired a new position in FGL Holdings (NYSE:FG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 259,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,546,000. ARP Americas LP owned approximately 0.12% of FGL at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FGL by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,047,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,106,000 after buying an additional 1,061,323 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FGL by 146.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,085,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,869 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of FGL during the 4th quarter worth about $21,768,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FGL by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,781,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,969,000 after buying an additional 74,131 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in FGL by 141.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,494,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,920,000 after buying an additional 876,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FGL stock opened at $10.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.75. FGL Holdings has a 52-week low of $6.31 and a 52-week high of $12.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.94.

FGL (NYSE:FG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $563.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.00 million. FGL had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 14.36%. Equities research analysts forecast that FGL Holdings will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. FGL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.70%.

FG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of FGL from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $10.50 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of FGL from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $12.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FGL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine cut FGL from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of FGL in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.40.

FGL Holdings sells individual life insurance products and annuities in the United States. The company offers deferred annuities, including fixed indexed annuity contracts and fixed rate annuity contracts; immediate annuities; and life insurance products. It also provides reinsurance on asset intensive, long duration life, and annuity liabilities, such as fixed, deferred and payout annuities, long-term care, group long-term disability, and cash value life insurance.

